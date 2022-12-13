Man gets life imprisonment for murdering farmer

December 13, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to a 57-year-old man for murdering a farmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution, M. Mariappan of Bangalapudur paid ₹30,000 to T. Saravanan, 39, of Kumaramangalam near Kulithalai to buy sheep and goats from him. But, he declined to hand over the animals as agreed upon orally. Irked over this, Mariappan attacked Saravanan with a knife on October, 6, 2020. He died on the way to hospital in Tiruchi.

District Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US