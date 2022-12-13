  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Man gets life imprisonment for murdering farmer

December 13, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to a 57-year-old man for murdering a farmer.

According to the prosecution, M. Mariappan of Bangalapudur paid ₹30,000 to T. Saravanan, 39, of Kumaramangalam near Kulithalai to buy sheep and goats from him. But, he declined to hand over the animals as agreed upon orally. Irked over this, Mariappan attacked Saravanan with a knife on October, 6, 2020. He died on the way to hospital in Tiruchi.

District Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.