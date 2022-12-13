Man gets life imprisonment for murdering farmer

December 13, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KARUR

The District Court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to a 57-year-old man for murdering a farmer.

According to the prosecution, M. Mariappan of Bangalapudur paid ₹30,000 to T. Saravanan, 39, of Kumaramangalam near Kulithalai to buy sheep and goats from him. But, he declined to hand over the animals as agreed upon orally. Irked over this, Mariappan attacked Saravanan with a knife on October, 6, 2020. He died on the way to hospital in Tiruchi.

District Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.