HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life imprisonment for killing son in Tiruchi 

August 01, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Court - I in Tiruchi on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 55-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment on the charge of murdering his son, a person with disability.

According to police, the murder took place on on December, 22, 2020 at the house of the convicted man, S. Thangavel, at Lakshmanapuram village. He killed his 20-year-old son T. Gopi under the influence of alcohol and hid the body in a septic tank at his house.

Based on the complaint from the Village Administrative Officer of Pillapalayam, Thathaiyangarpettai police registered a case.

After the trial, the Additional District Judge - I pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. Thangavel was convicted and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) and seven years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. The sentence would run concurrently.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.