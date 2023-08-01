Man gets life imprisonment for killing son in Tiruchi 

August 01, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Additional District Court - I in Tiruchi on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 55-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment on the charge of murdering his son, a person with disability.

According to police, the murder took place on on December, 22, 2020 at the house of the convicted man, S. Thangavel, at Lakshmanapuram village. He killed his 20-year-old son T. Gopi under the influence of alcohol and hid the body in a septic tank at his house.

Based on the complaint from the Village Administrative Officer of Pillapalayam, Thathaiyangarpettai police registered a case.

After the trial, the Additional District Judge - I pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. Thangavel was convicted and sentenced to undergo life imprisonment under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) and seven years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. The sentence would run concurrently.