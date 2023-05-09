ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets five-year term for sexually harassing a minor girl

May 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old man was awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday for sexually harassing a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, Ganeshkumar of Pathinamthitta in Kerala sexually harassed the victim in a moving train, near Pugalur, which was proceeding to Karaikal from Ernakulam on February 5. Acting on a complaint, the Karur railway police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A. Nazeema Banu, Judge, Mahila Court, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to undergo five rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹5,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US