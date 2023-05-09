HamberMenu
Man gets five-year term for sexually harassing a minor girl

May 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old man was awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday for sexually harassing a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, Ganeshkumar of Pathinamthitta in Kerala sexually harassed the victim in a moving train, near Pugalur, which was proceeding to Karaikal from Ernakulam on February 5. Acting on a complaint, the Karur railway police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A. Nazeema Banu, Judge, Mahila Court, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to undergo five rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹5,000.

