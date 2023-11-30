ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets double life term for killing aunt, her son near Lalgudi

November 30, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The accused allegedly hit the victims with an iron rod on May 24, 2017 during argument over a monetary transaction that the victims had with his father

The Hindu Bureau

The first additional district judge, P. Selva Muthu Kumari, on Thursday convicted and sentenced a man to undergo double life imprisonment for murdering his aunt and her son at Venkatachalapuram in Lalgudi taluk in the district in May 2017. 

Pronouncing the verdict, the Judge slapped a fine of ₹13,000 on R. Rajagopal, who was convicted of committing the double murder. The victims were Dhanapappu and her son Sathyamurthy. Rajagopal allegedly hit the two on their head with an iron rod in their house at Venkatachalapuram in the early hours of May 24, 2017.

He dragged the bodies to a muddy track in front of their house and drove a tractor over the corpses to make it look like an accident, said prosecution sources. Dhanapapu had given ₹1 lakh loan to her elder brother Ramasamy, father of Rajagopal, for election expenses when he was the panchayat president. Following the death of Ramasamy, Dhanapappu and her son asked Rajagopal to repay the amount leading to verbal duel between them and previous enmity resulting in the double murder. The Kallakudi police had registered a case of murder and subsequently arrested Rajagopal.

