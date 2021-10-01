Man gets death sentence for murdering his mother

PUDUKOTTAI

The Mahila Court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a man who beheaded his mother owing to a property dispute at Maravanpatti in March 2018.

Holding the accused T. Anand, now aged 27, guilty, Judge R. Sathya also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on him. His mother T. Tilaka Rani was 45 years when she was murdered. Anand beheaded the woman at the bus stop and surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer. The Malaiyur police booked a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested him.

