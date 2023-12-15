Man gets 25 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor

December 15, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Friday convicted and sentenced a 55-year-old man to undergo 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor.

The judgment was pronounced in a case registered at Manapparai All Women Police Station in July 2020. Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the accused, A. Pethan of Puthanatham, was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

The Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge, N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Pethan and sentenced him to undergo 25 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday. The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused and recommended to the District Collector to pay a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the victim, the prosecution added.

