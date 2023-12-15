GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 25 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor

December 15, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Friday convicted and sentenced a 55-year-old man to undergo 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor.

The judgment was pronounced in a case registered at Manapparai All Women Police Station in July 2020. Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the accused, A. Pethan of Puthanatham, was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

The Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge, N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Pethan and sentenced him to undergo 25 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday. The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused and recommended to the District Collector to pay a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the victim, the prosecution added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.