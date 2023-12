December 29, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Mahila Court, Perambalur, on Friday convicted and sentenced K. Anandraj, 41, to undergo 20 years imprisonment in a POCSO Act case booked against him. The Court slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on Anandraj. The Perambalur All Women Police had registered a case under the POCSO Act against Anandraj for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021. The trial was held in the Mahila Court which found Anandraj guilty of committing the crime, a police press release said.