Man gets 10 years

The Mahila Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced Sathyaraj of Manojipatti, near here, to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault a girl child.

According to prosecution, the accused lured a two-and-half-year-old girl playing with other children on June 4, 2012, promising her chocolates, and took her to a nearby burial ground where he committed the crime.

When the child fainted, he brought her back to the village in order to leave her on a street near the temple from where he had kidnapped her. However, the child’s relative noticed Sathyaraj carrying the child on his shoulder and leave her near a house.

A complaint was lodged with Medical College Police who registered a case and arrested Sathyaraj.

After hearing the case, the Mahila Court on Thursday held the accused guilty and awarded imprisonment of 10 years for attempt to sexually assault the girl child and another seven years for kidnap. However, the sentences would run concurrently. A fine of ₹2,000 was also slapped on the accused.