Man gets 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor

Additional Sessions Judge A. Nazeema Banu on Tuesday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to D. Francis Xavier, 29, of P. Udayapatti for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, the accused, a driver, trespassed into the house of a 17-year-old girl in July 2021 and sexually assaulted her. He also warned her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Based on a complaint, the All Women Police of Kulithalai booked Xavier under the various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Ms. Banu, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault and 10 years for trespassing into the girl’s house. The sentences would run concurrently, the judge said.