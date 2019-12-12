Man gets 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting six-year-old boy

The Mahila Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 50-year-old man to undergo 10-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy here in August 2018.

While pronouncing the verdict, the Court slapped a fine of ₹2,000 on Baba alias Sakthivel of Keelapudur area here.

The victim and Sakthivel belonged to the same locality. Prosecution sources said the boy was playing outside his house when Baba alias Sakthivel - a flour vendor - took the minor to his house and committed the crime. He also threatened him not to disclose the incident.

The crime came to light after the boy reported the matter to his father.

Based on the complaint of the father the Fort All Women Police booked a case against Sakthivel under sections 5 (M) read with 6 of the POCSO Act besides under IPC section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and arrested him.