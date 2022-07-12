Man gets 10-year jail term

July 12, 2022 17:32 IST

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Tuesday awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a 28-year-old man for sexually assaulting a woman.

According to sources, Lakshmanan, 28, of Kottakarayanpatti, went to the house of the woman on April, 19,2017, and sexually abused her on the promise of marriage. Both thereafter lived together in Tiruppur for some time. But he refused to keep his promise. Based on her complaint, the All Women Police in Kulithalai registered a case against Lakshmanan.

A. Nazeemabanu, Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who found Lakshmanan guilty, sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.