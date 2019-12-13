Tiruchirapalli

Man gets 10 year jail

more-in

TIRUCHI

The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old man to undergo 10-year imprisonment in a POCSO Act case booked against him by the Thuraiyur Police in 2016. Pronouncing the verdict, the Court slapped fine of ₹ 3,000 on R. Srinivasan of Thuraiyur who was lodged in the Tiruchi Central Prison, a police press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 9:34:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-gets-10-year-jail-term/article30299939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY