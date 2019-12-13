Man gets 10 year jail

TIRUCHI

The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old man to undergo 10-year imprisonment in a POCSO Act case booked against him by the Thuraiyur Police in 2016. Pronouncing the verdict, the Court slapped fine of ₹ 3,000 on R. Srinivasan of Thuraiyur who was lodged in the Tiruchi Central Prison, a police press release said.