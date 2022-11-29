  1. EPaper
Man from Inamkulathur held for Facebook post

November 29, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 28-year-old man was arrested at Inamkulathur near Tiruchi on Monday on a charge of posting a message on his Facebook account with the alleged intention of disturbing communal harmony and creating a riot. Police gave the name of the accused as P. Souber Ali of Inamkulathur, an electrician.  Acting on information, the police picked up Souber Ali on Monday and arrested him after inquiry. He was subsequently sent for remand. A mobile phone was seized from him. The Inamkulathur police have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) read with section 84 (c) of Information Technology ( Amendment) Act, 2008. 

