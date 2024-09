A 35-year-old man was found murdered at his house at Keezha Devadhanam in the city on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

According to police sources, Prithiviraj, a DMK functionary, was found in a pool of blood at a room in his house and is believed to have been beaten to death.

Prithiviraj reportedly had an altercation with a person in the morning. Police suspect that the murder could have been a sequel to the incident. Further investigations were on.