Man found murdered

A 45-year-old man was found murdered in his house at Sokkalingapuram in Siruganur police station limits on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as M. Pandiselvan of Alangudi in Pudukottai district. The man had been staying alone in the house while his family was at Alangudi. Cut injuries were found on his neck and head. The body was sent to the Government Hospital in Tiruchi for post mortem. The Siruganur police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the motive behind the crime and those involved in it.