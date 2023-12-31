Man found murdered near Ponmalai in Tiruchi

December 31, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 27-year-old man was found dead near Puthu Nagamma Temple at the Ex-servicemen Colony near Ponmalai in Tiruchi on Sunday evening.

According to police sources, they received an alert from the local people that a man was found dead with severe cuts on his body. The Golden Rock police rushed to the spot and identified the victim as Muthupandi, 27, a mechanic hailing from Melakalkandarkottai.

The police suspect that he was murdered by unidentified persons and launched a search to arrest the accused. The motive behind his murder was yet to be ascertained. His body was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem.