Tiruchirapalli

Man found dead on GH premises

A 44-year-old patient at the Government Medical College Hospital here was found dead near the main block on Sunday.

The deceased identified as M. Saravanakumar of Neelimedu in Karur was suspected to have fallen to his death during the early hours.

According to sources, he was admitted to the hospital on February 26 for alcohol rehabilitation treatment. He was said to be under stress over the last few days. Police are investigating if it was a case of suicide. The Pasupathipalayam police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

