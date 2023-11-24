ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead near Samayapuram

November 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man was found dead near Samayapuram in Tiruchi district on Friday.

Police sources identified him as S. Raja Rao, a tailor from Coimbatore district. He was found dead in a bushy area near Samayapuram. The police recovered his body and shifted it to the Government Hospital at Srirangam for postmortem. The police suspect that he had ended his life. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at Samayapuram police station and further investigations are on .

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US