Man found dead near Samayapuram

November 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man was found dead near Samayapuram in Tiruchi district on Friday.

Police sources identified him as S. Raja Rao, a tailor from Coimbatore district. He was found dead in a bushy area near Samayapuram. The police recovered his body and shifted it to the Government Hospital at Srirangam for postmortem. The police suspect that he had ended his life. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at Samayapuram police station and further investigations are on .

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

