Man found dead near his car at Kumbakonam station

TIRUCHI

23 January 2022 21:17 IST

A 42-year-old man was found dead near his car parked at Kumbakonam railway station in Thanjavur district on Sunday. Railway Police identified the deceased as P. Vetriselvan of Kottucherry in Karaikal. Police sources said he had left home in the car a few days ago and did not return. The body was sent for post mortem. The Kumbakonam West police are investigating.

Advertising

Advertising