A 42-year-old man was found dead near his car parked at Kumbakonam railway station in Thanjavur district on Sunday. Railway Police identified the deceased as P. Vetriselvan of Kottucherry in Karaikal. Police sources said he had left home in the car a few days ago and did not return. The body was sent for post mortem. The Kumbakonam West police are investigating.
Man found dead near his car at Kumbakonam station
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
January 23, 2022 21:17 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
January 23, 2022 21:17 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 9:17:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-found-dead-near-his-car-at-kumbakonam-station/article38314839.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story