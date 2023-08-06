ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead inside car in Tiruchi

August 06, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was found dead inside a car on Saturday near Konakkarai in Tiruchi city.

The police identified him as R. Adalarasu, a native of Kulithalai in Karur district, who had been running a private firm. On Saturday, the locals of Konakkarai alerted the Woraiyur police regarding a car parked for more than three days near a Tasmac outlet.

Based on the alert, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the partially decomposed dead body of Adalarasu inside the car. Police sources suspected he could have suffered a heart attack inside the vehicle.

The dead body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem. The Woraiyur police registered a case under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and further investigations are on.

