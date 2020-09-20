Man falls from electric post dies

An employee of Golden Rock Railway Workshop here died after falling from an electric post inside the workshop premises while on duty on Sunday. Railway sources identified the deceased as P. Vairam (57), a junior engineer attached with the power house at the workshop.

Sources said Vairam climbed the electric post near the east gate for maintenance work when he accidentally slipped. He was immediately rushed to the Railway Hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. The Golden Rock Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.