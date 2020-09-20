Tiruchirapalli

Man falls from electric post dies

An employee of Golden Rock Railway Workshop here died after falling from an electric post inside the workshop premises while on duty on Sunday. Railway sources identified the deceased as P. Vairam (57), a junior engineer attached with the power house at the workshop.

Sources said Vairam climbed the electric post near the east gate for maintenance work when he accidentally slipped. He was immediately rushed to the Railway Hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. The Golden Rock Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2020 10:24:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-falls-from-electric-post-dies/article32654873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story