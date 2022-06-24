Man ends life

A 40-year-old man who attempted to end his life recently in Tiruvarur district after allegedly being chided by the husband of a woman panchayat president succumbed at the government hospital on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Police identified the deceased as B. Karthikeyan of Periyakuruvadi village in Mannargudi taluk.

Police sources said Karthikeyan had applied for two houses, one for him and another for his father, under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme. However, the house was sanctioned for him and not for his father. Karthikeyan is said to have questioned Senthil Kumar, husband of the panchayat president of Pallivarthi village, in this regard.

Karthikeyan had allegedly spoken ill of Senthil Kumar in public too. On coming to know about this, Senthil Kumar had gone to the house of Karthikeyan a few days ago and chided him.

Consequent to the incident, a quarrel broke out between Karthikeyan and his wife in this regard. Dejected over this, Karthikeyan attempted to end his life near a cremation ground at Periyakuruvadi village and was admitted to the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital where he died on Friday. The Vikrapandiyam police have registered a case under section 174 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.