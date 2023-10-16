Man ends life with minor daughter near Illupur in Pudukottai district

October 16, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 32-year-old man allegedly ended his life with his five-year-old daughter at Kattakudi village under Illupur police station limits in the district in the early hours on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Bodies of M. Palraj and his minor daughter P. Miskana were later sent to the Government Hospital at Illupur for autopsy.

Police sources said Palraj had separated from his wife due to some personal differences between the couple. A month ago, he had allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife at Viralimalai following which he was arrested and a case booked against him. He had come out on bail only a few days ago.

The sources said Palraj who was reportedly in a disturbed state took his daughter along with him and allegedly ended his life along with her. The Iluppur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

