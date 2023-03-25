Man ends life over debt burden in Tiruchi

March 25, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 37-year-old man from Tiruchi ended his life on Saturday due to debts incurred after alleged losses in online games. Police identified the deceased as E. Ravishankar, 37, a native of Thoothukudi. He was working in a hospital at Ordnance Factory Tiruchi (OFT). His body was recovered from his house at OFT staff quarters and sent to Government Hospital at Thuvakkudi for post-mortem. Navalpattu police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)