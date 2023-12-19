Man ends life at temple office in Rockfort

December 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 28-year-old man ended his life at the office of Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple at Rockfort in Tiruchi city on Tuesday.

According to police, P. Jegan, a native of Anbil near Lalgudi, was employed as a sanitary worker-cum-night watchman in the temple. Early on Tuesday, he cleaned the temple office premises and later ended his life.

The cause of his death was yet to be ascertained, police sources said. His body was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for post-mortem. A case was registered at Fort Police Station under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

