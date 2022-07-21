Tiruchirapalli

Man ends life after killing daughter

Special Correspondent KARUR: July 21, 2022 21:28 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 21:28 IST

A 46-year-old school teacher ended his life after administering poison to his wife and 16-year-old daughter at Amaravathi Nagar here on Wednesday

M. Mohamed Fareed, 46, was working as a teacher in a Government aided school in the city. As all three fell sick, his relatives rushed them to a private hospital. Fareed and his daughter died on the way to the hospital, while his wife was said to be in a critical condition. Police are investigating.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...