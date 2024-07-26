ADVERTISEMENT

Man electrocuted while trying to remove hoarding in Tiruchi

Published - July 26, 2024 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 40-year-old man was electrocuted while another was injured while trying to remove a hoarding near Chintamani on the Tiruchi-Karur Road on Thursday evening.  Ashok, 40, an employee at a sports shop noticed one of their hoardings was tilting and tried to rectify it with the help of Gopi, 48. As the two tried to remove the hoarding, it came in contact with an overhead electric wire. Both of them sustained a severe shock. Ashok died on the spot while Gopi is under treatment in a private hospital. The police are investigating

CONNECT WITH US