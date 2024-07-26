GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man electrocuted while trying to remove hoarding in Tiruchi

Published - July 26, 2024 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 40-year-old man was electrocuted while another was injured while trying to remove a hoarding near Chintamani on the Tiruchi-Karur Road on Thursday evening.  Ashok, 40, an employee at a sports shop noticed one of their hoardings was tilting and tried to rectify it with the help of Gopi, 48. As the two tried to remove the hoarding, it came in contact with an overhead electric wire. Both of them sustained a severe shock. Ashok died on the spot while Gopi is under treatment in a private hospital. The police are investigating

Related Topics

Tiruchi / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.