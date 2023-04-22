ADVERTISEMENT

Man duped with forged documents 

April 22, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sessions Court Crime police in Tiruchi city on Thursday registered a case against four persons on the charges of cheating a city resident by using forged documents and swindling money to the tune of 9.87 lakh.

According to the police, the incident happened in May 2022, when the complainant R. Rajendran (51) of Periya Milaguparai in the city, had approached Karunanidhi, a builder, to demolish his old building and construct a new building at his residence.

Karunanidhi and three of his friends – Gnanasekaran, Ganapathy and Subramanian – received ₹ 4 lakh from the complainant for change of patta and to get some other official documents. They also received ₹ 5.87 lakh from him as an advance to begin the construction work.

Even after a few months, construction was not started. When the complainant reached out to the Tiruchi Corporation office to get building plan approval, he came to know that the documents provided by the four persons were forged. Based on his representation to the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, the Sessions Court Crime police registered a case against the four persons on the charges of cheating. Investigations are on.

