Tiruchirapalli

Man drowns

A 61-year-old man from Rasipuram drowned in the Cauvery river near Amma Mandapam on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as V.R. Manoharan, was on a pilgrimage to Srirangam. According to sources, he went to Amma Mandapam bathing ghat along with his family members to take a dip at the river. He was washed away in the river apparently due to a strong water current. On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Manoharan. Srirangam police have registered a case.


