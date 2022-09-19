Man drowns

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 19, 2022 17:39 IST

Chellathurai (35) of Unjiyaviduthi hamlet near Thiruvonam slipped and drowned in the Grand Anicut Canal on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday evening when the deceased went to wash his hands in the GA Canal at Ooranipuram. Though people tried to rescue him, they were unable to do so due to heavy flow in the canal.

His body was found floating in the river on Monday morning at Ooranipuram. Subsequently, the Thiruvonam police recovered the body and sent it to the Government hospital at Orathanadu for post mortem.

