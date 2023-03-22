Man drowns in Kollidam at Mukkombu

March 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 31-year-old man drowned in the Kollidam river at Mukkombu in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Rajasekaran, 31, a native of Dharmapuri district. He was working in a bank in Tiruchi. He went to Mukkombu along with his friend Keerthivasan on Wednesday. Both lost control and slipped into the deep while taking a dip.

While Rajasekaran drowned, Keerthivasan managed to escape with the help of villagers nearby. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Vathalai police have registered a case. The body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem.

