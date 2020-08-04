Man drowns in Cauvery, search on for missing boy

Fire fighters on Tuesday morning retrieved the body of a 35-year-old man who drowned in the Cauvery river at Murungapettai on the outskirts of the city when he went to take bath with his elder brother's nine-year-old son on Monday.

Search for the boy continued till late Tuesday evening but he couldnot be traced. Police identified the deceased as David who worked as a contract labourer in Karaikal Port.

Police sources said David and his elder brother's son Joel went to take bath in the river on Monday afternoon and did not return. The family members went in search of the two and conveyed the information to the Jeeyapuram Police in the evening. An alert was immediately and fire fighters who conducted a search for some time called of the operation due to poor lighting.

The search resumed on Tuesday morning and the body of David was found floating a few distance away from the spot where he had ventured into the river. The body was retrieved and sent to the Srirangam Government Hospital mortuary. David along with his elder brother's family had been staying with his parents at Murungapettai near here.