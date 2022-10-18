Man drowns in Cauvery river near Tiruchi

A man aged about 38 years drowned in the Cauvery river at Panaiyakurichi village on the outskirts of Tiruchi city on Monday. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately. The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to Government Hospital at Thuvakudi. Acting on a complaint from Anbalagan, Village Administrative Officer of Panayakurichi, village, Tiruverumbur police registered a case, said police sources.