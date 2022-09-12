Man drowned after float festival

The body of Chandramohan of Kuttalam was found in the Mahamariamman temple tank at Valangaiman after the annual float festival of the temple concluded on Sunday night.

According to police, workers engaged in the construction and operation of the float informed police and fire services early on Monday that their co-worker, Chandramohan, was missing. Subsequently, a search was launched by fire services personnel and his body was later retrieved from the tank.

This is the second incident of drowning in temple tanks in the district with the first incident reported at Kamalalayam tank at Tiruvarur where the bodies of a man and a girl were retrieved during the annual float festival in May.