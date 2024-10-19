ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies, wife survives bid to end life over mounting debt in Tiruchi

Published - October 19, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Natarajan Colony in Thuraiyur Municipality died while his wife is in critical condition after the couple allegedly attempted to end their lives over mounting debt.

Suresh, 45, and his wife Sangeetha, 37, who were childless, made a living by preparing and selling snacks to local shops in and around Thuraiyur. The couple had borrowed money from private micro finance companies, a women’s self-help group, and were running an informal savings scheme for individuals in their area. However, with the Deepavali festival approaching, lenders began pressuring them to repay the loans.

Overwhelmed, the couple attempted to end their life on Thursday. Neighbours rushed them to the Thuraiyur Government Hospital where they received initial treatment before being transferred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Suresh died on Friday while Sangeetha remains critical and is undergoing treatment.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Related Topics

Tiruchi / loans / crime

