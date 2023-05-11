ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies while trying to prevent sand being lifted from an open site

May 11, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man who apparently tried to prevent sand being lifted from an open site died after being knocked down by a tractor at Perunthottam village in Thiruvengadu police station limits in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.

The body of the man identified as V.Rajendran of Perunthottam village was found on the site with the police booking a case under IPC section 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) besides other sections.

The Thiruvengadu police on Wednesday arrested two persons: Bhaskaran (53), the vice president of Perunthottam panchayat and the tractor owner besides the tractor driver Bala alias S. Balasubramanian (32). Police sources said Rajendran apparently tried to prevent sand being lifted from the site located behind his house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is alleged to have tried to take away the key of the tractor. In the melee, the vehicle moved and Rajendran was allegedly knocked down and died on the spot. The vehicle driver Balasubramanian and others fled from the spot. Acting on information, the police conducted inquiries and arrested Balasubramanian and Bhaskaran on Wednesday and got them remanded, said police sources. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US