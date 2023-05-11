HamberMenu
Man dies while trying to prevent sand being lifted from an open site

May 11, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man who apparently tried to prevent sand being lifted from an open site died after being knocked down by a tractor at Perunthottam village in Thiruvengadu police station limits in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.

The body of the man identified as V.Rajendran of Perunthottam village was found on the site with the police booking a case under IPC section 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) besides other sections.

The Thiruvengadu police on Wednesday arrested two persons: Bhaskaran (53), the vice president of Perunthottam panchayat and the tractor owner besides the tractor driver Bala alias S. Balasubramanian (32). Police sources said Rajendran apparently tried to prevent sand being lifted from the site located behind his house.

He is alleged to have tried to take away the key of the tractor. In the melee, the vehicle moved and Rajendran was allegedly knocked down and died on the spot. The vehicle driver Balasubramanian and others fled from the spot. Acting on information, the police conducted inquiries and arrested Balasubramanian and Bhaskaran on Wednesday and got them remanded, said police sources. 

