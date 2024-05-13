ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in train accident, two others injured

Published - May 13, 2024 07:19 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a train here early on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belonging to Nagathoppu area of Vedaranyam Town, K. Sarathi,18, R. Thulasinarayanan, 16, and M. Prabhakaran, 18, participated in the Mariyamman temple festival at Manakkadu village on Sunday and spent the night there. On Monday, the three decided to take a nap near the railway track.

They were hit by Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiampalli train at 5.30 a.m. Sarathi died on the spot, while the other two youths sustained severe injures and were admitted to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Tiruvarur Railway police has filed a case and started investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US