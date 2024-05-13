Man dies in train accident, two others injured

One person was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a train here early on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belonging to Nagathoppu area of Vedaranyam Town, K. Sarathi,18, R. Thulasinarayanan, 16, and M. Prabhakaran, 18, participated in the Mariyamman temple festival at Manakkadu village on Sunday and spent the night there. On Monday, the three decided to take a nap near the railway track.

They were hit by Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiampalli train at 5.30 a.m. Sarathi died on the spot, while the other two youths sustained severe injures and were admitted to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Tiruvarur Railway police has filed a case and started investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.