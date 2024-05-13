GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies in train accident, two others injured

Published - May 13, 2024 07:19 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a train here early on Monday.

Belonging to Nagathoppu area of Vedaranyam Town, K. Sarathi,18, R. Thulasinarayanan, 16, and M. Prabhakaran, 18, participated in the Mariyamman temple festival at Manakkadu village on Sunday and spent the night there. On Monday, the three decided to take a nap near the railway track.

They were hit by Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiampalli train at 5.30 a.m. Sarathi died on the spot, while the other two youths sustained severe injures and were admitted to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Tiruvarur Railway police has filed a case and started investigation.

