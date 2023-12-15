Man dies in road accident while fleeing after attacking wife, two others

December 15, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Sundar Ganesh, 42, of Victoria Nagar, Nanjikottai Road, Thanjavur, who tried to escape in his car after inflicting grievous injuries on three persons, died on the spot after his vehicle collided with a goods carrier on the Thanjavur-Triuchi highway on Friday.

According to police, Sundar Ganesh had attacked his wife, Nithya, 39, during a quarrel on Friday morning inflicting grievous injuries on her.

Subsequently, he attacked Thamaraiselvan, 35, and Gopi, 32, who run a milk depot at Parisutham Nagar before, fleeing in his car. While Nithya was admitted in a private hospital, the other two were admitted in the Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the car in which Sundar Ganesh was travelling collided head on with a goods carrier at Muthandipatti near Sengipatti and he died on the spot, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT