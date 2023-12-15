ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in road accident while fleeing after attacking wife, two others

December 15, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sundar Ganesh, 42, of Victoria Nagar, Nanjikottai Road, Thanjavur, who tried to escape in his car after inflicting grievous injuries on three persons, died on the spot after his vehicle collided with a goods carrier on the Thanjavur-Triuchi highway on Friday.

According to police, Sundar Ganesh had attacked his wife, Nithya, 39, during a quarrel on Friday morning inflicting grievous injuries on her.

Subsequently, he attacked Thamaraiselvan, 35, and Gopi, 32, who run a milk depot at Parisutham Nagar before, fleeing in his car. While Nithya was admitted in a private hospital, the other two were admitted in the Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the car in which Sundar Ganesh was travelling collided head on with a goods carrier at Muthandipatti near Sengipatti and he died on the spot, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US