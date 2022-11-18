Man dies in Perambalur district, as country gun goes off accidentally

November 18, 2022 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 45-year-old man in Perambalur district, who sustained an injury after a country gun went off a few days ago, succumbed to his injury at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi, late on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as C. Manoharan of Pillaiyarpalayam village, under the Arumbavur police station limits, in Perambalur district.

Police sources said the incident occurred when Manoharan and his friend Durairaj (47) went hunting late on November 15, and returned home early on November 16. Manoharan rode a two-wheeler with Durairaj on the pillion, carrying the country gun. Just as Manoharan got down from the vehicle in front of his house, the country gun went off accidentally. A few pellets pierced Manoharan’s face.

The grievously injured Manoharan was admitted to the Government Hospital at Tiruchi where he succumbed on Thursday night. The Arumbavur police have registered a case under The Arms Act naming Durairaj and Manoharan as the accused. The sources further said Manoharan did not possess a licence for the country gun.