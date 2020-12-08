Man dies as school wall collapses

A 45-year-old man died after a portion of a compound wall of a private school collapsed and fell on his house at Kottapatti in Manapparai police station limits early on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as P. Selvakumar. His wife Rasathi, 40, sustained injury in the leg.

Police sources said Selvakumar stayed with his wife and five children in a tiled house situated close to the private middle school. The family was asleep when a portion of the compound wall of the school collapsed apparently due to recent rain and fell on Selvakumar’s house. As a result, the wall of the house collapsed and fell on Selvakumar and his wife.

While Selvakumar died on the spot, his wife sustained injury on the right leg and was admitted to Manapparai Government Hospital. Police and firefighters rushed to the spot on receipt of information to carry out rescue operation.

The sources said Selvakumar's second son, Mohanvel, later preferred a complaint with Manapparai police seeking action against the school for the incident leading to the death of his father.

A section of public led by BJP Manapparai town secretary Kannan staged a road roko at Manapparai seeking action against the school authorities and demanding compensation for the family of the victim. Police and revenue officials held discussions with the protesters who later left the spot.