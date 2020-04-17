Tiruchirapalli

Man dies as sand caves in

TIRUCHI

Singaravelan, 27, died after a mound of sand suddenly caved in and fell over him when a group of people was allegedly indulging in illegal sand mining at Chinnasalempatti village near Jambunathapuram in the district in the early hours on Friday.

Police said Singaravelan, along with Surendran and Ajit, proceeded on tractor to a land belonging to Swaminathan to illegally mine sand along with Prabhu who followed them on a two-wheeler. Sand had been illegally mined on earlier occasion on the land and a crater had formed.

While Singaravelan died of suffocation, Surendran suffered injuries. Ajit escaped. The Jambunathapuram police arrested Prabhu and Swaminathan.

