Man dies after falling into sewage channel

June 18, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

A 29-year-old man died after accidentally falling into a sewage channel on the roadside near Ariyamangalam in the late hours of Friday.

Police identified the deceased as J. Nicholas, 29, a native of Ex-servicemen Colony near Ariyamangalam and was working as an employee in a private finance company. On Friday, when he was commuting in his two-wheeler on the Oil Mill Road towards the Ex-servicemen Colony, he lost control and fell into the sewage channel with his two-wheeler. He sustained severe injuries and died.

As the neighbours alerted the police, the body was recovered and and sent for postmortem to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The police also registered a case and further investigations are on.