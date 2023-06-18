HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies after falling into sewage channel

June 18, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man died after accidentally falling into a sewage channel on the roadside near Ariyamangalam in the late hours of Friday.

Police identified the deceased as J. Nicholas, 29, a native of Ex-servicemen Colony near Ariyamangalam and was working as an employee in a private finance company. On Friday, when he was commuting in his two-wheeler on the Oil Mill Road towards the Ex-servicemen Colony, he lost control and fell into the sewage channel with his two-wheeler. He sustained severe injuries and died.

As the neighbours alerted the police, the body was recovered and and sent for postmortem to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The police also registered a case and further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.